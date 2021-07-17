Grumpy.finance Market Cap Tops $1.13 Million (GRUMPY)

Grumpy.finance (CURRENCY:GRUMPY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Grumpy.finance has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Grumpy.finance has a market cap of $1.13 million and approximately $3,682.00 worth of Grumpy.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grumpy.finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.05 or 0.00798549 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005888 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Grumpy.finance is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2021. Grumpy.finance’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,584,636,345,158 coins. Grumpy.finance’s official Twitter account is @financegrumpy

According to CryptoCompare, “Grumpy Finance is a 100% meme powered decentralized experiment which together with its grumpy users wants to put a grump face towards the nasty community of crypto. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grumpy.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grumpy.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grumpy.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

