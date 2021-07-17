Great Bear Resources (OTCMKTS:GTBAF) Trading Down 3.9%

Great Bear Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTBAF)’s share price fell 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.21. 26,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 19,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.67.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GTBAF. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Great Bear Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.42.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

