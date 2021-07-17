PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of PRO Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:PRV.UN) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$2.30 and last traded at C$2.30. Approximately 80,531 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 103,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.

PRV.UN has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.75 to C$6.50 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their target price on PRO Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.50 to C$7.90 in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Get PRO Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.30.

PROREIT is an unincorporated open-ended real estate investment trust owning a diversified portfolio of 84 commercial properties across Canada representing over 3.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. Established in 2013, PROREIT is mainly focused on strong secondary markets in Quebec, Atlantic Canada and Ontario, with selective exposure in Western Canada.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PRO Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.