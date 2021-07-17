Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 42 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 41 ($0.54). Approximately 120,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 182,838 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.50 ($0.52).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.89, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of £15.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.88.

About Pelatro (LON:PTRO)

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign life-cycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, unified communication management, and data monetization.

