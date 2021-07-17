Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Shares Down 3.1%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) shares were down 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.33 and last traded at $36.33. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.77.

About Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF)

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.