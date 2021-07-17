HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) Short Interest Update

HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 166.7% from the June 15th total of 900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered HV Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of HVBC remained flat at $$22.07 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 918. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85. HV Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.63.

HV Bancorp (NASDAQ:HVBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. HV Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HV Bancorp stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of HV Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HVBC) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 8.97% of HV Bancorp worth $3,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

HV Bancorp Company Profile

HV Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Huntingdon Valley Bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include money market, savings, and checking accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposit; and loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential real estate, commercial real estate, home equity, commercial business, construction, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit.

