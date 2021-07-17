KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ KBSF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.36. 621,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. KBS Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KBS Fashion Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 103,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

