KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ:KBSF) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 153,400 shares, a decline of 22.7% from the June 15th total of 198,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ KBSF traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $4.36. 621,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,445. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74. KBS Fashion Group has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $5.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of KBS Fashion Group by 83.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 103,418 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of KBS Fashion Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 8.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KBS Fashion Group Company Profile

KBS Fashion Group Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and sale of casual menswear. It operates through the following segments: Distributor Network, Corporate Stores, and Original Equipment Manufacturer. The Distributor Network segment consists of direct or sub-distributors which are operated by KBS branded stores.

