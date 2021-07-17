Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Short Interest Down 21.4% in June

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 102,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 866,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:IPDN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 333,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,318. Professional Diversity Network has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $5.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 73.21% and a negative return on equity of 161.42%. The business had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter.

In related news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total value of $1,236,600.00. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

