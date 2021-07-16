Spendcoin One Day Volume Hits $723.00 (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. In the last week, Spendcoin has traded down 44.5% against the dollar. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spendcoin has a total market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048493 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003192 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00014016 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.79 or 0.00800159 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005876 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle's cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform.

Spendcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

