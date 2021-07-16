The Sandbox (SAND) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $367.48 Million

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded down 21% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00001413 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $311.36 million and $367.48 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007688 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.15 or 0.01442620 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00013406 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Sandbox Profile

SAND is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,992,326 coins. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

