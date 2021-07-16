Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Short Interest Down 23.0% in June

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the June 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 671,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.9% in the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 1,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ODFL shares. Stephens lifted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Shares of ODFL stock traded down $4.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $253.94. 742,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $258.35. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $276.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

