Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Rises By 121.9%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,720,000 shares, a growth of 121.9% from the June 15th total of 3,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Luokung Technology by 333.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 248,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 191,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth $427,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 528,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LKCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,337,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,441,674. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.79. Luokung Technology has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

