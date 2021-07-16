Short Interest in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Drops By 24.2%

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 232,300 shares, a decline of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 306,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,850,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:MEDS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.05. The company had a trading volume of 153,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,386,190. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $10.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TRxADE HEALTH will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Prashant Patel sold 7,500 shares of TRxADE HEALTH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $32,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,252,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,498,475. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders have sold 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $41,142 over the last quarter. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) by 120.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TRxADE HEALTH worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MEDS. TheStreet downgraded TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

About TRxADE HEALTH

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc operates as a health services IT company in the United States. The company focuses on digitalizing the retail pharmacy experience by optimizing drug procurement, prescription journey, and patient engagement. It operates the TRxADE drug procurement marketplace, which fosters price transparency and serves approximately 11,800 members; and offers patient centric telehealth services under the Bonum Health brand name.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.