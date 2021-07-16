Filecoin (FIL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.03 Billion

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One Filecoin coin can currently be bought for about $45.36 or 0.00144222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 17.6% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $4.03 billion and $228.31 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Filecoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00037875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00101156 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,413.06 or 0.99875530 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.02 or 0.00950699 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 88,853,056 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Buying and Selling Filecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Filecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FILUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Filecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Filecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.