Quark Price Down 7% Over Last 7 Days (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 9.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0138 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a market capitalization of $3.78 million and $605.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quark has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000298 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 273,309,451 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

