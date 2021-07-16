Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ridgestone Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIGMF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decline of 89.9% from the June 15th total of 106,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 609,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Ridgestone Mining stock traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,564. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.07. Ridgestone Mining has a 12 month low of 0.04 and a 12 month high of 0.24.

About Ridgestone Mining

Ridgestone Mining Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration of precious and base metals deposits in the United States and Mexico. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Cimarron Gold Property that consists of 13 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 74.41 hectares located in Nye County, Nevada, the United States; and holds a 100% interest in the Rebeico Gold-Copper project situated in Sonora, Mexico.

