Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Drops By 87.0%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a drop of 87.0% from the June 15th total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of RRSSF traded up 0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,018. The business has a 50-day moving average of 0.39. Neometals has a 1-year low of 0.05 and a 1-year high of 0.61.

Get Neometals alerts:

Neometals Company Profile

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its principal projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium from processing by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Neometals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neometals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.