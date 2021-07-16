Short Interest in i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Decreases By 88.6%

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 232,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

i-80 Gold stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,612. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12. i-80 Gold has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $2.65.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

IAUCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.