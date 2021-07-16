Head to Head Survey: Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) vs. Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND)

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) and Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Largo Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Smart Sand shares are held by institutional investors. 50.4% of Smart Sand shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Largo Resources and Smart Sand’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Largo Resources 5.57% 2.80% 2.39% Smart Sand 33.36% -0.26% -0.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Largo Resources and Smart Sand’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Largo Resources $121.62 million 7.70 $6.76 million $0.11 131.82 Smart Sand $122.34 million 0.97 $37.95 million $0.07 39.29

Smart Sand has higher revenue and earnings than Largo Resources. Smart Sand is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Largo Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Largo Resources and Smart Sand, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Largo Resources 0 0 3 0 3.00 Smart Sand 0 0 1 0 3.00

Largo Resources currently has a consensus target price of $24.50, indicating a potential upside of 68.97%. Given Largo Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Largo Resources is more favorable than Smart Sand.

Summary

Largo Resources beats Smart Sand on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil. It also holds 100% interests in the Northern Dancer Project, a tungsten and molybdenum property located in the Yukon, Canada; the Currais Novos Project, a tungsten project in Brazil; and the Campo Alegre de Lourdes project, an iron vanadium property in Bahia, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Consolidated Kaitone Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Largo Resources Ltd. in June 2004. Largo Resources Ltd. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc., an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies. As of December 31, 2020, it had approximately 315 million tons of proven recoverable sand reserves. Smart Sand, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

