FTX Token Market Capitalization Achieves $2.45 Billion (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be purchased for about $25.93 or 0.00082698 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $2.45 billion and $210.45 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.20 or 0.00048494 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013921 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.31 or 0.00798417 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

About FTX Token

FTX Token is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

