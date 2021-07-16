Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) Short Interest Update

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 15th total of 150,100 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,195,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,745,000 after purchasing an additional 54,436 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 314.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $676,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 261,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,639,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Equity Bancshares stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.33. 14,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,763. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23. Equity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $13.75 and a 12 month high of $33.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $420.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.48. Equity Bancshares had a positive return on equity of 8.19% and a negative net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.64 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Bancshares will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

