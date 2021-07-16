First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Short Interest Down 82.4% in June

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decrease of 82.4% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ FYX traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.30. The company had a trading volume of 135,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,074. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.00 and a fifty-two week high of $97.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.10.
First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
