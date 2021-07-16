IOST Reaches One Day Volume of $58.93 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. IOST has a total market capitalization of $295.66 million and approximately $58.93 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00083495 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00048473 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00013892 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $250.80 or 0.00798791 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005866 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

IOST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

