Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) Short Interest Update

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the June 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 64.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,291,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,720,785 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 326.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,000,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592,126 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $11,302,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,364,000 after purchasing an additional 896,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the first quarter worth about $7,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

NYSE BW traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company had a trading volume of 763,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,317. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $9.90. The stock has a market cap of $577.80 million, a P/E ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.96.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

