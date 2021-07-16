Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Expands By 74.7%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 74.7% from the June 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

The LGL Group stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 6,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,965. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The LGL Group has a 12-month low of $7.97 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.98.

The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. The LGL Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 2.79%. Equities analysts expect that The LGL Group will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet cut The LGL Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. S. Muoio & CO. LLC grew its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,577 shares during the quarter. S. Muoio & CO. LLC owned 1.24% of The LGL Group worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.87% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers clock oscillators, VCXO, TCXO OCXO, and DOCXO devices; and radio frequency, microwave and millimeter wave filters, diplexers, and solid-state power amplifiers.

