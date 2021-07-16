Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Down 10.2% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $13.30 million and approximately $42,564.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 10.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,321.61 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.45 or 0.05952611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.57 or 0.01387432 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00381034 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00129182 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.68 or 0.00611984 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.34 or 0.00387405 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.60 or 0.00295629 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 74,429,811 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

