Chonk Hits Market Capitalization of $1.68 Million (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chonk coin can currently be bought for $43.10 or 0.00137617 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chonk has a total market cap of $1.68 million and $2,865.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Chonk Profile

Chonk is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance . The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

