Douglas A. Rachlin Buys 50,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NML stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 179,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,018. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.39.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.
Featured Story: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.