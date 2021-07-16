Douglas A. Rachlin Buys 50,000 Shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Stock

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) Portfolio Manager Douglas A. Rachlin purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.85 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NML stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.69. The company had a trading volume of 179,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,018. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This is a positive change from Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -227.59%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NML. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $166,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $4,103,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 1,249.2% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 472,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 437,220 shares during the period.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

