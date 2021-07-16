Stephen B. Alexander Sells 2,000 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total value of $113,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen B. Alexander also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $102,520.00.

CIEN traded down $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,479,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,708. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.03 and a one year high of $61.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.14.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,877,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $868,808,000 after buying an additional 1,085,289 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 7,634,591 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $417,765,000 after buying an additional 2,982,200 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in Ciena by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,655,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $200,027,000 after buying an additional 60,976 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ciena by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,369,672 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $184,388,000 after buying an additional 567,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,621,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $143,471,000 after purchasing an additional 545,597 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

