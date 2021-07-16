DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang Sells 40,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $6,726,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andy Fang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Andy Fang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total value of $6,472,400.00.

NYSE DASH traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,386. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.57. The company has a market capitalization of $54.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.65.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DASH. Truist Securities raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

