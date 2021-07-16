ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Director Sells $8,093,528.80 in Stock

ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) Director Masi Niccolo De sold 663,404 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total transaction of $8,093,528.80.

ServiceSource International stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.99. ServiceSource International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.28.

ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.02 million during the quarter. ServiceSource International had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 11.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SREV. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,125,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 386,923 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ServiceSource International by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ServiceSource International by 209.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 261,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 176,744 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,844,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 51,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in ServiceSource International by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

