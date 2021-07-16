NULS (NULS) Price Down 4.4% This Week

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. NULS has a market cap of $35.43 million and approximately $24.18 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can now be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NULS has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00037603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00101995 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00144448 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,397.69 or 1.00242915 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002825 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.community . NULS’s official website is nuls.io . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

NULS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

