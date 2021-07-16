FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FRMO Co. (OTCMKTS:FRMO) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 88.6% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of FRMO stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,022. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.09. FRMO has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.50.

About FRMO

FRMO Corporation, through its 4.95% interest in Horizon Kinetics, LLC, operates as an investment advisory and independent research company. It provides in-depth analysis of information-poor, under-researched companies, and strategies to identify the complex situations primarily to institutional investors.

