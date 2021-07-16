Short Interest in Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) Drops By 95.8%

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRID) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 95.8% from the June 15th total of 47,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harbour Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Peel Hunt raised shares of Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th.

HBRID stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.93. 400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas company. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norway, Indonesia, Vietnam, Brazil, Falkland Islands, Mauritania, and Mexico. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

