Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GLRI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,217. Glori Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.
About Glori Energy
