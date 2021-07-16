Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) Short Interest Update

Glori Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the June 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLRI remained flat at $$0.01 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,217. Glori Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01.

Get Glori Energy alerts:

About Glori Energy

Glori Energy Inc, an energy technology and oil production company, provides services to third party exploration and production companies in North America and Brazil. It operates through Oil and Gas, and AERO Services segments. The Oil and Gas segment produces and develops oil and natural gas interests.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Glori Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glori Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.