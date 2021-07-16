HTMLCOIN Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 16th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded up 1% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $7.89 million and $6,553.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000128 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Coin Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

