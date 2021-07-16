Castle (CSTL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $21.00

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Castle has traded up 23.8% against the US dollar. Castle has a market cap of $14,038.11 and $21.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.28 or 0.00367194 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00012511 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $493.32 or 0.01571349 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

