Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Decreases By 62.2%

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 62.2% from the June 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 101,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 15,667 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 64,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,588 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MIY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.57. 9,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,849. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.40. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $13.49 and a 12-month high of $16.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

