Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of injectable pain therapies. The Company is targeting anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It operates in the United States. The Company’s product candidate, FX006, is an injectable intra-articular, meaning in the joint, sustained-release treatment for patients with moderate to severe OA pain. It is developing two additional product candidates, FX007 for post-operative pain and FX005 to treat end-stage OA patients. Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts. “

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FLXN. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of FLXN traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.71. 785,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,931. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $14.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.38.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.61 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLXN. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 50.5% during the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 347,114 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 116,490 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 180.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 47,623 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 30,671 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 66.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 165,483 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 37,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 496.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 97,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 81,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions in the United States. The company offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) knee pain.

Featured Article: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flexion Therapeutics (FLXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.