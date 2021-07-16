Vivid Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $14,993.86 (VIVID)

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 144.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. Over the last seven days, Vivid Coin has traded 130% higher against the U.S. dollar. Vivid Coin has a market capitalization of $14,993.86 and $1.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00102671 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.67 or 0.00145360 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,411.93 or 0.99969600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 7,910,746 coins and its circulating supply is 7,697,539 coins. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app . The official message board for Vivid Coin is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media . The Reddit community for Vivid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/vividtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vivid AR Portfolio is a 2D and 3D Augmented Reality Cryptocurrency Portfolio management platform.In future updates, the user's will be able to store their Vivid Coins, publish trading focused content in the News Feed, and vote on their favorite content using their stored Coins. “

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

