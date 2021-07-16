Vertcoin (VTC) Price Reaches $0.44

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $26.83 million and $167,088.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001402 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,421.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,883.46 or 0.05994189 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $442.90 or 0.01409561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00386675 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00131260 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $194.65 or 0.00619468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.37 or 0.00392618 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.96 or 0.00299029 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,918,072 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

