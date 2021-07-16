DDKoin (DDK) Price Up 25.8% Over Last Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One DDKoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002147 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.15 million and approximately $23,398.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DDKoin has traded up 25.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000178 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00011813 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00021178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007730 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002801 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004235 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

