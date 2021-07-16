Short Interest in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) Drops By 64.0%

First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund (NASDAQ:FTGC) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 113,400 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 15th total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 760,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:FTGC traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $23.90. 285,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,929. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.33. First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTGC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund by 275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Tactical Commodity Strategy Fund in the first quarter worth about $38,000.

