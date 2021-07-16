Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Decreases By 65.1%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 191,000 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the June 15th total of 547,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China alerts:

PNGAY stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $18.90. 1,071,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,207. Ping An Insurance has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.39. The firm has a market cap of $172.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.