Ormeus Cash Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges (OMC)

Ormeus Cash (CURRENCY:OMC) traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 16th. One Ormeus Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ormeus Cash has a total market capitalization of $148,633.92 and $549.00 worth of Ormeus Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ormeus Cash has traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00387996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000534 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ormeus Cash Coin Profile

OMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Ormeus Cash’s total supply is 300,500,150 coins and its circulating supply is 190,398,627 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Cash is medium.com/ormeus . The Reddit community for Ormeus Cash is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem . Ormeus Cash’s official Twitter account is @gladimorcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ormeus Cash is ormeuscash.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Omicron (OMC) is a digital blockchain-based asset that accrues interest through two mechanisms: minting and BTC dividends. It is the first step towards having an unbanked investment world where an independent digital currency asset yields returns in an alternate medium of exchange. OMC plans to be a major inflation and investment vehicle for the cryptocurrency community as well as various brick-and-mortar entities. Taking the first step towards an unbanked societyThe core principle of Omicron's investment platform is to allow investors to own a digital asset that adds value to itself- just like shares in a dividend-issuing company. Easily transferable for a quick turnover without the need of intermediary brokers, the OMC asset will be the choice dividend vehicle for investors around the globe. Biweekly dividends ensure that no matter the price of the asset, the asset owner always will receive a 0.00001% share of the dividend pool, per Omicron, every 2 weeks.How are BTC dividend-yields accrued and issued?BTC dividends will be funded every 2 weeks through trading on the volatile altcoin market as well as lending capital for margin-trading exchanges (stable interest). The loan interest guarantees a biweekly issuance of dividends, while the altcoin trading revenue is a major bonus, many times greater than loan yields. The trading yields aren't guaranteed biweekly as there may be an occurrence where there is a net loss during the timeframe. A minimum balance of 10,000 OMC in an address will be required to qualify for dividend yields. A BTC address must be associated with the OMC address, which will be done through the main website, and soon through the Omicron client itself. “

Ormeus Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ormeus Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

