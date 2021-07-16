Vortex Defi (VTX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,799.00

Vortex Defi (CURRENCY:VTX) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Vortex Defi has a total market capitalization of $34,209.74 and $1,799.00 worth of Vortex Defi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vortex Defi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vortex Defi has traded 38.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Vortex Defi

Vortex Defi is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Vortex Defi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 coins. Vortex Defi’s official Twitter account is @vortexdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertex is a Proof of Stake/Proof of Work cryptocurrency. T goal of the Vertex developers is for everyone involved in the Cryptocurrency revolution to have access to the exciting developments that have been taking place. An ASIC-friendly, mixed PoW/PoS coin with eventual anonymous transaction capabilities. The Vertex developers believe that progress should never be held back. ASICs use much less energy than GPUs and are orders of magnitude more efficient. The energy used mining Scrypt coins for years to prolong the days of GPU mining was a truly enormous waste of resources on a global scale. Why hold back progress? Vertex encourages it. “

Vortex Defi Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vortex Defi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vortex Defi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vortex Defi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

