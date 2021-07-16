Nano (NANO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $19.65 Million

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One Nano coin can now be bought for approximately $3.76 or 0.00011922 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market capitalization of $501.27 million and approximately $19.65 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,555.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,894.47 or 0.06003667 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.49 or 0.01408628 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.43 or 0.00387996 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00132157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $195.91 or 0.00620860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00009235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00392404 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.09 or 0.00301349 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . The official message board for Nano is forum.nano.org . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

