Energycoin (ENRG) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $25.00

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Energycoin has a total market capitalization of $96,459.48 and $25.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00041846 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017956 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00007284 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003123 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

ENRG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu . The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

