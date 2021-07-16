Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Short Interest Up 75.0% in June

Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the June 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,839,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS POAHY traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.63. 640,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 919,841. Porsche Automobil has a 52-week low of $5.17 and a 52-week high of $12.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.03.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

Porsche Automobil Company Profile

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

