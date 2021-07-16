CryptoTask Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 16th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $548,467.09 and $99,569.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038266 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00103887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.85 or 0.00145381 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,352.69 or 0.99423480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002816 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,586,928 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

